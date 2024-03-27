As a kid, I remember heading to my cousin’s house and getting to play with a remarkable toy, Mr. Machine. It was loud, colorful, and moved under its own power. Just the type of toy a kid would find impossible to put down. I spent the whole day playing with Mr. Machine and begged my mom to get me one. She wisely, probably recalling the noise, never got me one. Still, that day left me with very fond memories of the toy, and I think about it often.

Mr. Machine was launched in 1960. This transparent, gear-filled automaton enchanted a generation with its blend of play and building that gave it a similar allure to that of Lego. Mr. Machine was more than just a toy; it was an interactive adventure in mechanics, offering children a hands-on exploration of the wonders of machinery.

If you were a kid in the 1960s, how could you resist this?

Crafted by the visionary team at Marvin Glass and Associates, Mr. Machine's initial design was revolutionary. With its clear plastic body, children could peer into its inner workings, witnessing the turning of the gears and levers that propelled it forward. It made for a visual spectacle that made you want to engage with the toy. What made it more special was that the original Mr. Machine was a puzzle to be “solved.” It was a creation to be built by the very hands that would wind its mechanism and set it in motion. It was this aspect of assembly and discovery that cemented its place in the hearts of those who encountered it.

This 1960 version was a hit during the Christmas it was released. Who could blame kids when they saw that commercial. It retailed for $12. This would be the equivalent of about $125 today. So, a pretty pricey toy for its day.

The marketing went well beyond the television advertising. Papers across the country would include Mr. Machine in their buying guide for Christmas that year. In this caption and photo from the time explaining the concept, we learn that while young kids can enjoy Mr. Machine, older kids can take him apart. So fun for all ages! My favorite of the buyers guides of the era described the toy as a “rolling mass of bolts.”

Here is a solo video demonstrating an original Mr. Machine:

About Marvin Glass and Associates

Founded in 1941 by Marvin Glass, Marvin Glass and Associates (MGA) was a pioneer in toy design and licensing, known for its innovative and creative products. With Marvin Glass's unmatched salesmanship and a knack for fostering creativity, the company saw its first major success with Mr. Machine, invented by Leo Kripak and licensed to Ideal Toys, eventually becoming a company mascot.

The firm's business model, crafted by general counsel James F. Coffee and accountant Ernest Sonderling, involved patenting designs and licensing them to manufacturers for royalties, a practice protected by intellectual property specialist Robert J. Schneider.

They weren’t a one hit wonder. Key designer Joseph M. Burck contributed to the company's success with creations like Lite-Brite and the Evel Knievel toy line. But it didn’t stop there, they were also the company behind Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Ants in the Pants, Mouse Trap, Operation, and Simon,

Despite the tragic deaths of Marvin Glass in 1974 and three company members in a 1976 shooting, MGA ventured into video game design in the 1980s with titles like Tapper and Timber. They ceased operations in 1988, leading to the formation of Big Monster Toys by former partners.

Changes to Mr. Machine in the Seventies

However, as the seventies dawned and the toy landscape evolved, Mr. Machine underwent a transformation that would ultimately dilute its original charm. In an effort to modernize, Ideal introduced a new version of Mr. Machine, one that eschewed the hands-on assembly for a pre-built model. I have read that this simplification was brought about because the small parts of the toy were a choking hazard.

This iteration, while still maintaining the aesthetic and mechanical intrigue of its predecessor, lacked the interactive element that had so closely mirrored the creative joy found in building toys. The inability to dismantle and reconstruct Mr. Machine meant that the toy no longer offered the same educational or engagement value. Children could watch and wonder, but they could not touch, explore, or recreate.

This new version of Mr. Machine retailed for about $15. Although, as you can see from the ad above, it could be purchased for as low as $9.99. That would be about $71 today. The lower price, compared to the original, is probably because of the more simple construction and improvements in manufacturing.

They did make one change I really like, though. They made Mr. Machine Whistle. By adding a bellow system, your mechanical buddy could whistle, “This Old Man,” like an automated Columbo. Here is a demonstration of the 1970s “Whistling” Mr. Machine in action:

I like the whistle, but not the rest. This design shift marked a departure from the essence of what made Mr. Machine a beloved icon. The original model had invited users to engage directly with its mechanics, promoting not just a sense of accomplishment but an intimate understanding of the principles governing its movements. In contrast, the seventies version presented a sealed mystery, a spectacle to observe rather than a challenge to understand and overcome.

Despite this, the legacy of the original Mr. Machine endured and in 2004 a replica of the original was released for its aging and nostalgic fans. The new millennium Mr. Machine was a total throwback with all the bells, whistles, and magic of the original. This version was well-done and, much like the other two versions, is highly collectible. It looks like another release happened in 2015, but I cannot find any release information about that version. I assume it is a re-release of the 2004 version.

The original Mr. Machine stands as a symbol for toys that blend learning with play, encouraging discovery through direct manipulation and creativity. The charm of assembling and setting into motion one's own mechanical companion speaks to the fundamental human desire to understand how things work. Mr. Machine, in its original incarnation, tapped into this desire, offering a hands-on experience that was both educational and genuinely entertaining. These are the hallmarks of a truly memorable toy.