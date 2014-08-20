While I would never want to take screen time away from McDonaldland’s Captain Crook, the Filet-O-Fish Mermaid makes a pretty good mascot for the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich. The McDonaldland Universe was pretty male-heavy. So a mermaid could have been a great addition to that fantasy food world. Not sure why they wasted her in a one-shot commercial that didn’t even tie into McDonaldland.

I am just spitballing here, but how about a series of commercials that feature this Filet-O-Fish Mermaid and various sailors trying to get to meet her in McDonaldland? They try to impress here with all sorts of baubles, but the Filet-O-Fish Mermaid is only interested in a McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich. So she has this heap of treasure around her and could care less. Finally, some kid brings her a sandwich and is allowed entrance into the undersea kingdom portion of McDonaldland. Picture the kingdom in the Little Mermaid cartoons, but with more fried food.

Oh! They could have had great product tie-ins with the movie, “Splash!” What a waste.

For those not satisfied with the name Filet-O-Fish Mermaid, I have come up with the best name ever for our new mascot. Her name shall be Filet-omena.

Watch this commercial with Filet-omena the Filet-O-Fish Mermaid