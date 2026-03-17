The Retroist

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Jamie Alston's avatar
Jamie Alston
1d

Man, I love potato skin snacks, in large part because they were always a rarity in my life growing up. We were a Pringles family. Not that I'm complaining.

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Toiler On the Sea's avatar
Toiler On the Sea
1d

Insane how Keebler went from being such a major market share player to barely there in just a few years. As a Xennial Keebler sweet and salty snacks were an integral part of my late 80s/early 90s childhood. And I always thought their products were better quality than the other national brands.

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