The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Price Horn's avatar
Price Horn
10h

The cinnamon variety was awesome. I vaguely remember Taco Bell serving similar cinnamon-sugar chips for a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
Ben L.'s avatar
Ben L.
13h

The *Keebleros*--Mexican cousin elves--were rounded up and deported by immigration long ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Retroist
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture