The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chas's avatar
Chas
6h

Wow, I loved these as a kid and was kinda sad when they apparently disappeared. I had NO IDEA they were rebranded and in fact still exist to this day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Toiler On the Sea's avatar
Toiler On the Sea
1h

The TGI version definitely tastes different/inferior to me than what I had as a kid, but given how taste buds change with age it's hard to truly know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture