The Retroist

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Matthew Edwards's avatar
Matthew Edwards
2d

Wow, not sure how knowledge of this escaped me all of these years. Very cool!

And don’t forget about VCR Quarterback! 😀

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
1d

-"Village Roadshow, Australia’s largest video distributor at the time."

Is this any relation to Village Roadshow Pictures, which has released several motion pictures in North America via Warner Brothers?

-The only time I really encountered a VCR game in my life was with one my family had based on "The Honeymooners". At least that had the advantage of getting me interested in that show.

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