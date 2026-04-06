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Paul Lefebvre's avatar
Paul Lefebvre
11h

Found an Atari Summer Camp postcard I had in my stash. (No, I did not attend.)

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Vinvectrex's avatar
Vinvectrex
8h

I remember hearing about these and really wanted to attend, although none seemed to be near my home in Denver, Colorado. No matter - we'd never have spent that kind of money for a camp anyway. I ended up going to a week-long day camp that featured TI-99/4a computers. At the end of the week we had the chance to buy the machines, but at that point they were too expensive. I don't recall any programming - mostly just loading and running programs.

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