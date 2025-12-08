The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinvectrex's avatar
Vinvectrex
2d

So many of these items would've found their way onto my wish list. I would've been especially interested in the Commodore 64, but the addition of the disk drive made it out of reach.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
Gary Trujillo's avatar
Gary Trujillo
2d

The Toys R Us gift book was amazing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Retroist
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Retroist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture