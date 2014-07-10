In 1993, TSR released a board game based on Dungeons & Dragons called, DragonStrike. The game was well put together and was to serve as an introduction to roleplaying and more importantly the Dungeons & Dragons ruleset.

By the time it made its way into stores, I was already a veteran of many an RPG gaming session. So the appeal of the game to me was minimal, that was until a friend showed me the video tutorial that came with the game. He seemed almost shaking with anticipation when he brought it up. Naturally, I was curious and I am happy to say, I was not disappointed.

It featured live-action and computer animation that mixed fantasy, blood, stage combat, humor, cheesiness, and cutting edge animation into the perfect package and I had to have a copy. Oddly enough my friend did not seem to want to hold onto the tutorial and he just gave it to me. This puzzled me, but I don’t look a retro gift horse in its retro mouth.

I would show this video to many people over the years. As you might guess, it was mostly people who played RPGs who got the biggest kick out of it. Still, it is a video that I think can put a smile even on a non-gamer’s face.

So if you have not seen the DragonStrike tutorial or it has been a while, enjoy it.

