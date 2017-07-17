Yogis Space Race was a short-lived 90-minute Saturday morning cartoon. It ran on NBC from September 9, 1978 to March 3, 1979. That short run resulted in just 13 episodes.

While it might have been epic to have a 90-minute cartoon, the show was divided into segments to make it easier to hold young kid’s attention. Eventually, these segments would get divided up into shorter shows and any of you might have seen them on the USA Cartoon Express.

The 4 segments from the show were:

Yogis Space Race – A outer space remake of Wacky Races. This segment had old and new characters participating in intergalactic racing competitions.

Galaxy Goof-Ups – Yogi and his gang are intergalactic police officers.

The Buford Files – A sleepy bloodhound solves mysteries with the help of two kids.

The Galloping Ghost – The oddest of the lot. Galloping Ghost features the ghost of an old west prospector.

Almost immediately the show was broken up into segments that received their own branding. Yogis Space Race would get its own show, as would Galaxy Goof-Ups. The Buford Files and The Galloping Ghost would get combined into the aptly named Buford and the Galloping Ghost.

I have fond memories of watching Yogis Space Race on the Cartoon Express. Reading about the show, I was surprised that only 13 episodes were made. I am probably mixing the show up with Wacky Races. If you have not seen an episode, you might need to look around. While these shows used to be on YouTube often, recent reports have made them dry up quickly. Although if you want to get a taste of the show, people do seem to be allowed to post opening and closing credits.

Yogis Space Race Opening Credits

Over the intervening years, I have also come to enjoy Galaxy Goof-Ups. While not as easy to find as Space Race and not as star-studded, it is worth tracking down for its originality.