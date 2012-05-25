I am sure you are all familiar with the classic Juicy Fruit commercials That goes a little something like this…

A classic ad that captures perfectly the lifestyle of chewers of the sweetest gum on earth, Juicy Fruit. Did you know that there is actually a longer version of the same commercial? Ready for more sweet Juicy Fruit magic…well get your skis shined up and hit play…

If that was not enough “Gum chewing in the Sun Fun” for you here are two more versions of the commercial with all-new exotic activities, Skiing (Mountain) and Boogie Boarding!

I have now listened to this commercial a few dozen times and what I had not realized was that they are actually giving instruction on how to chew gum in this ad. I wish someone would record a new version with much more detailed instructions.

Grab a Stick…Pull it Out..Unwrap it now…put it in your mouth. Start chewing. Start opening another piece. Uh oh, now the flavors gone. Repeat the process.