I imagine their heat-retaining qualities are similar, but since you will be warmed by the dozens of compliments while wearing this amazing Spider-Man mask, that is the one that will keep you warmer.

I had a friend growing up who had this very mask and boy did it go over well. All of us wanted one and we would ask him where he got it, but he had no idea, his parents had bought it for him.

So respected was this mask that it started a novelty ski mask trend that winter. Everyone had full-face coverage by March and while many cool ones were worn of varying colors, but none as cool as the Spider-Mask.