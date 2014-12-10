It might not surprise anyone who reads this blog to learn that I went through a Yo-Yo phase. I had a green Duncan Butterfly that I inherited from my sister that I carried around with me for about 2 years when I was in grade school. Whenever I was bored I would pull out ol’ Greenie and practice.

After two years you would think I would be decent, but I was not. Even after sitting in our local Five and Dime and reading a book on mastering the Duncan, I couldn’t even do the most basic tricks.

I talked to my sister about it and she remembered getting into the Yo-Yo after a Yo-Yo team came to her school for an assembly. She even thinks that the very Yo-Yo we owned might have been given to her for volunteering for some trick.

A few years ago, I bought a new Duncan and started playing around with it. It came with a trick book and I focused on the simpler one and surprise, I am still horrible at the Yo-Yo.

Here is a mid-1970’s ad for Duncan that probably launched a thousand 18th Level Yo-Yo Wizards. Sadly I was not one of them…