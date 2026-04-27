The Retroist

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Vinvectrex's avatar
Vinvectrex
1d

I'd heard of the Atari Computer Camps for kids but was completely unaware of this Club Med venture. Revolutionary for the time!

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džič's avatar
džič
1d

Fascinating! Thanks. I was an avid membrane-keyboard A400 user as a kid.

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