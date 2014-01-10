I enjoy a nice cold glass of milk with certain foods. Anything with chocolate is perfect and I love it with pastries. I do not fault people who enjoy it with other foods, even if I do not understand it.

This ad from the late 1970s, from the California-Oregon-Washington Dairymen, makes an attempt to convince people that milk is the perfect beverage to accompany everything. They don’t even ease the pitch. Right off the bat, the gal on the bike picks hamburgers and hot dogs for the “of course” foods.

Those are pretty far off from the foods that I “of course” drink with milk. So I should have known that the next one would be hard for me to stomach. Spaghetti and Meatballs?!

Okay, I can buy the hot dogs and hamburgers, but are you trying to tell me that nothing compliments the spicy tang of fresh marinara sauce and savory meatballs like a glass of thick whole milk? I don’t think so.

In the 1980s, the milk folks would get their stuff together and make some iconic ads that really made me want to drink milk, but this campaign does nothing for me. In fact, it feels heavy-handed enough that I would have been a little turned off to its milky message.