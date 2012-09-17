Before I was into Star Wars, GI Joe, or even Lego, I was a big fan of the Weebles. I am not sure which wonderful sister of mine donated their Weebles and Weeble Playground playset to me, but as soon as I held one of those egg-shaped toys, I was hooked. All I could talk about was Weeble this and Wobble that. I guess my love for the toy was pretty obvious to all within earshot because the following Christmas I received the Disney-themed Weebles Magic Kingdom Playset. Complete with Dumbo ride, monorail, and of course a host of Disney character Weebles.

It was pure Weeble/Disney magic and I played with it even after I got into what would be considered more grown-up toys like action figures. Sadly though, I and a house full of dogs (yes we had many many dogs) and friends treated the playset pretty roughly. So…

Eventually, most of the castle was destroyed, but I held on to my Weebles well into adulthood. Then in a mysterious mix-up the box they were in went missing during a cross-country move. I still like to think they are out there and somehow, just like in a Pixar movie, they will make their way home to me. In the meantime, I keep checking eBay and surfing other sites, trying to decide if I should replace this piece of childhood magic.

or maybe I need the Haunted House…