My dog and I loved exploring the hidden corners of my hometown.

Growing up in a swampy suburb of New Jersey, my world was painted in hues of green and brown, a landscape alive with the hum of highways and the buzzing of mosquitos. The dense marshes, twisted roads, and towering reeds were playgrounds for my imagination, setting the stage for tales of pirates, ghosts, and adventurers long before I discovered the existence of Weird NJ. It was within this soggy enclave, often trash-strewn world, that I first felt the stirrings of curiosity for the unknown, a yearning to explore the mysteries that lay hidden beneath the surface of my home state.

The day I stumbled upon the inaugural issue of Weird NJ at a local store marked the beginning of a new chapter in my life. The magazine was unlike anything I had ever seen, brimming with stories of haunted roads, hidden treasures, and unexplained phenomena, all nestled within the familiar confines of New Jersey. It was as if I had uncovered a secret map, a guide to a world of wonders that existed just beyond the boundaries of my swampy suburb.

Weird NJ, a beacon for those fascinated by the peculiar and the unexplained, was birthed from the minds of Mark Sceurman and Mark Moran in the late 1980s. Initially, it started as a newsletter, shared among friends and acquaintances, driven by a shared passion for New Jersey's hidden oddities and ghostly lore. Over time, this newsletter blossomed into a magazine, capturing the essence of New Jersey's most intriguing mysteries and local legends. As it grew in popularity, Weird NJ became a cult phenomenon, not just a publication but a community for enthusiasts of the strange and supernatural. It's through this rich history that Weird NJ has woven itself into the fabric of New Jersey culture, becoming an indispensable guide for those eager to explore the shadowy corners of the state. This evolution from a simple newsletter to a statewide compendium of the curious has mirrored my own journey of discovery as I grew older and bolder in my explorations.

One of the first locations that caught my eye was the Pine Barrens, a vast expanse of forest that seemed a world away from the marshy landscapes of my youth. Tales of the Jersey Devil, a creature said to haunt the woods, filled me with both dread and excitement. Armed with determination and a copy of Weird NJ, I vowed to explore the Pine Barrens, to someday tread the same paths that had inspired countless legends.

The Jersey Devil

Another article detailed the mysteries of the Clinton Road, a seemingly ordinary stretch of asphalt that harbored tales of bizarre occurrences. The allure of such a place was irresistible. Once I had access to a car, my friends and I embarked on a journey to Clinton Road, our hearts racing with anticipation at the possibility of experiencing its supernatural reputation firsthand.

Each expedition to these locations, and countless others mentioned in Weird NJ, was an adventure. We looked for abandoned wild animal parks, puzzles over how to get into dilapidated psychiatric hospitals, wandered through forgotten graveyards, and even sought out the lesser-known tales of haunted houses in neighboring towns. With every site we visited, the stories from Weird NJ came to life, embedding themselves in our memories and forever changing how we viewed our home state.

The magazine did more than just introduce me to the hidden wonders of New Jersey; it transformed the way I saw the world around me. My swampy suburb, once a backdrop for childhood play, became a gateway to the unknown. I began to see the magic and mystery in the everyday, to appreciate the rich tapestry of stories that wove together the fabric of New Jersey.

What makes publications like Weird NJ invaluable is their ability to uncover the extraordinary in the ordinary. They serve as a reminder that adventure and mystery are not exclusive to far-off lands or exotic locales; they are all around us, hidden in plain sight, waiting to be discovered. These stories invite us to look closer at the places we call home, to question the familiar and seek out the hidden gems that lie just beneath the surface.

For those who have yet to explore the pages of a local lore magazine or embark on a journey to uncover the mysteries of their own state, I cannot recommend it highly enough. The experience of discovering the unknown in your own backyard is transformative, offering a sense of wonder and connection that is rare in our increasingly globalized world. It is a testament to the power of storytelling and the endless capacity for curiosity that resides within us all.

The impact of Weird NJ on my life cannot be overstated. It taught me to embrace the unknown, to seek out the stories that make each place unique, and to find adventure in the most unlikely of places. As I reflect on the adventures it inspired, the locations explored, and the mysteries uncovered, I am reminded of the importance of these publications.

They are not just for those from New Jersey or any specific state; they are for anyone who seeks to see the magic in the world around them, to rediscover the sense of wonder that makes life truly special. So, to those from other states and beyond, I encourage you to seek out your own version of Weird NJ. Embark on your own adventures, uncover the stories that lie hidden in your midst, and you may find that the world is far more magical and special than you ever imagined.