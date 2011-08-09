I know what you are thinking, “why a 2011 network fall schedule preview show on a nostalgia site?” Well, I personally happen to find the whole concept of the loosely written season preview show to be a staple of TV nostalgia and I want to see them continue (be they on the tube or online).

So yes, the content is contemporary, but the vehicle is definitely retro. Now if only they would put one of these together for a relaunch of a Saturday Morning Cartoons, I would be an even happier camper.

The first half of the Preview

The show is hosted by Whitney Cummings and Chris D’Elia. They are the stars of the upcoming show Whitney. I think that network must have a lot of money invested in this show, to have them lead the preview. Not sure the show is going to last, but they play along with the tropes of the preview special well. So I wish them luck.

I watched the whole preview and found it to be just as I think seasonal preview shows should be. Also, on a non-retro note, I am looking forward to some of the returning shows (Community and Parks and Recreations).