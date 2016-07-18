The Retroist

The Retroist

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Carson McKee's avatar
Carson McKee
5d

The phone got as close to the Internet as it could at that point… 900 numbers, chat lines, movie times…

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No Use For a Band/Name's avatar
No Use For a Band/Name
Jun 24

If no one owns this now, we should absolutely corner the market

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