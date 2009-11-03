Zorro was a half-hour Walt Disney Productions TV series based on the well-known Zorro character. It premiered on October 10, 1957, on ABC. The final network broadcast was on June 2, 1959. In total seventy-eight episodes were produced and 4 specials were aired on the Walt Disney anthology series between October 30, 1960, and April 2, 1961. I never had the opportunity to see the series during its initial run (before my time), but when the Disney Channel first took to the airwaves, Zorro was a staple of the channel.

I would make sure I was home to see the adventures of Don Diego de la Vega (portrayed by Guy Williams) as he righted wrongs and protected the innocents of early California. The Disney Channel eventually stopped airing them and while I have been able to occasionally catch an episode here and there. My Zorro drought is over now though, Disney has released the complete first and second season of Zorro as part of its premium Walt Disney Treasures series.

As you probably know the Walt Disney Treasures are always filled with great extras and this set is no exception. The picture and sound are perfect, crisp Black and White, that just leaps off the screen.

In the Season 1 set you get:

All 39 episodes from season 1

A Collectible pin of 2 crossed swords and a Zorro mask

A Lithograph of Guy Williams in Zorro garb

An introduction by Leonard Maltin that gives a brief history of the character and the content of the discs.

A bonus disc of material that includes 2 hour-long episodes from the “Disneyland Show.” Both are from October 1960 it is a 2 parter that has a young Rita Moreno. Part 1 is called “Zorro: El Bandido” and part 2 is called “Zorro: Adios El Cuchillo”.

A very cool Mouseketeers scene from “The Fourth Anniversary Show”. In it Walt tells about the upcoming series. Absolutely amazing.

Featurette: “The Life and Legend of Zorro” (12:26) detailing the history of Zorro.

In the Season 2 set you get:

All 39 episodes from season 2

A Collectible pin of Zorro on his horse

A Lithograph of Guy Williams in Zorro garb

An introduction by Leonard Maltin that gives a brief history of the character and the content of the discs.

A bonus disc of material that includes 2 hour-long episodes from the “Disneyland Show.” Both are from October 1961 the first one,”Zorro: The Postponed Wedding,” has a surprisingly mature Annette. The second one is called “Zorro: Auld Acquaintance,” and has Ricardo Montalban.

Featurette: “Behind The Mask” (7:52) which is a short look at Guy Williams.

Featurette: A look at the wardrobe of Zorro (10:55).

Fans of Zorro should be satisfied and those who have not seen Zorro before will certainly be converted. So what are you waiting for pick up a copy of Walt Disney Treasures: Zorro – The Complete First Season and Walt Disney Treasures: Zorro – The Complete Second Season today.