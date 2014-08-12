Many people might have forgotten him, but Aunt Jemima Waffles had a very memorable mascot named Wallace the Waffle-Whiffer. The Waffle-Whiffer was of the school of food mascots that was just crazy for the food they represented. Good examples of this type include Sonny the Cuckoo Bird and the Trix rabbit.

In the case of the Waffle-Whiffer, the food who drove him crazy was Aunt Jemima Waffles. Unfortunately for the Waffle-Whiffer, Professor Goody, who seemed to have a plentiful supply of waffles, never wanted to share and needed to be outsmarted. Which it turned out, was pretty easy for Wallace.

Launched in 1971, Wallace was described at the time as part Aardvark, part road-runner, and a little mischief! Bill Scott provided the voice of Wallace the Waffle-Whiffer and Daws Butler voiced Professor Goody.

My sisters loved Wallace the Waffle-Whiffer and would, well into the 1980s, reference him and his “waffle waffle” catchphrase. That is how I became familiarized with the character and why I came to love him when I gained access to older ads for Aunt Jemima Waffles.

If you have never seen Wallace, sit back and enjoy some of these classic commercials. You are in for a real treat.