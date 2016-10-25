Did you ever wonder what the world would be like if ALF ran for President? Sure we all have had those thoughts. Picture the countless commercials, the ALF for President signs, and bumper stickers. Not to mention the resurgence of talking ALF dolls. It would be heaven on earth for ALF fans. While this reality is impossible, we know-how in real-life ALF shuns politics. We did get a glimpse of it in season 2, episode 11 of the ALF TV series titled, “Hail to the Chief.”

In this classic episode Kate watches the debate and dreams that she and ALF are rival presidential candidates. It’s all great fantasy fun, with Kate constantly waking to a very innocent ALF. Yet, every time she goes to sleep she has a fevered ALF political nightmare.

My recollections of this episode from my younger days were pretty positive. Now I just enjoy it for its disjointedness. It feels a little like an ALF political sketch comedy show, but without any strong punchlines. If this is true, then the best sketch in the bit is the debates hosted by John McLaughlin. In it, ALF demonstrates that he knows how to win a debate.

Enjoy this ALF debate

If you were to ask me when I was a kid if I would have wanted ALF for President, I would have said maybe. Nowadays though, I would say definitely. ALF knows what to do with all those Washington Fat Cats. He will eat them!