I love the Throwback Sodas. At this point, they are pretty much all I drink when I get them, and I want them to stick around for a long time. So I am very happy to see that Pepsi is putting marketing money behind these beverages. This week, they launched a brand new online tie-in with their Mountain Dew Throwback brand, The Mountain Dew Throwback Shack.

The Shack is an online destination that acts as a home of Throwback Willy, the 1960s animated Mountain Dew pitchman. While there you can explore Willy’s home and learn all about Mountain Dew and when you find DEW-themed items that you can click on them, and if you have a Facebook account, have a chance to win them. But it does not stop there, because the easter eggs abound in this shack in the woods. Keep clicking, and you will find also find DEW-inspired recipes like Mountain Dew pancakes, stir-fry, and steak marinade, and in the main room you can listen to a retro playlist courtesy of 8tracks. The whole site just gives me that barefoot feeling…

So if you are a fan of the Dew, drop on by and enjoy. This is a clever and fun website, a must for retro fans and DEW-lovers alike. Oh, and even if you do not win any of the prizes on the site, you are a winner already, because as I mentioned earlier, when we see a company spending money on this sort of marketing, we can feel assured that a product that we are behind 100% is going to be around for a while. Of course, it will help if you go out and get some Dew this holiday weekend. So load up. The first one (at least in jpg form) is on me…