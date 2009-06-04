I love video games and over the years I have owned quite a few consoles. Sadly I have not been able to get my hands on all the consoles that I have wanted. But I have been able to put together a decent video game console logos gallery.

This collection started with Atari and the NES but has since grown to several dozens. Now you might look at this and say, “Hey, you missed this one or that one.” Please email me if you do think of one I don’t have. It is especially cool to see ones that I have not heard of before.

Here is a decent collection of video game console logos for your viewing pleasure. I will continue to update as I find new ones.

Video Game Console Logo Gallery