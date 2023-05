DEVO’s 8th album from 1990 was titled, “Smooth Noodle Maps” and before this month’s announcement of a new album, it was their unappreciated swan song. The album, while not DEVO’s greatest work, is filled with some great songs like “Morning Dew” and my album favorite “Pink Jazz Trancers”. Which, with its driving bass and great lyrics, is a great way for any DEVO fan to start their day and, if I can make a bold suggestion, should be included on your DEVO’s greatest hits playlist.

Seriously, give it a listen and add it…

Lyrics to “Pink Jazz Trancers”

YOU BETTER WATCH OUT

I’M TELLIN’ YOU WHY

JUST WHEN YOU LEAST EXPECT IT

JUST WHEN YOU FEEL AT EASE

THAT’S WHEN YOU GET SELECTED

THAT’S WHEN THEY’LL COME YOU’LL SEE

SO MANY STRAY TRANSMISSIONS

THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN DO

SO MANY LIQUID RHYTHMS

THEY’D FILL A SWIMMING POOL

BEAMED FROM THE HIGHEST MOUNTAIN

NOWHERE LEFT FOR YOU TO GO

THEY’LL TAKE YOU EVEN HIGHER

THEN YOU’VE EVER BEEN BEFORE

BUT THERE’S NO NEED TO WORRY

FIRST YOU’LL DIP INTO A DREAM

AND IN YOUR MIND IT’S COMING

LIKE SO MANY BRIGHT IDEAS

IT’S ALL ABOUT TO HAPPEN

IT’S WAY BEYOND FANTASTIC

IT’S USELESS TO RESIST IT

WHEN YOU’RE FINALLY HIT WITH

PINK JAZZ TRANCERS

JAZZ TRANCE FOR U

WAIT JUST FOR A MINUTE

LAY DOWN HERE NEXT TO ME

JAZZ TRANCE FOR U

NO NEED FOR YOU TO HURRY

TURN ON THE CABLE TV

JAZZ TRANCE FOR U

LET’S CLOSE OUR EYES TOGETHER

NOW CAN YOU SEE HOW GOOD IT’S GOING TO BE!