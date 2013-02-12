TV Quiz Posted on Net.Games in 1981
Waaaay back in 1981, early Usenet user, “Dave” posted a little trivia contest in the Newsgroup Net.Games that is not only a really cool chunk of TV geek history but a fun trivia contest. I love that the quiz is just recycled from another source. It demonstrates how little things have changed online in 30 years.
Still, the quiz is great and I wonder how many questions can the modern retro TV fan answer?
Here is Dave’s full post, titled “net.trivia” from December 10, 1981:
Well, all you games lovers, here's something for you. For now,
I'll just send this to net.games, and we can move it to net.games.trivia
later, if there's interest.
1. What was the name of the original gas station attendant
on THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW? Who played him?
2. Ralph and Alice Kramden were characters on what show?
3. Who was Elly May's cousin on THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES?
Who played him?
4. Name Kate's three daughters on PETTICOAT JUNCTION.
5. What was the name of Darrin's friend and employer on
BEWITCHED? Who played him?
6. Name the ship-wrecked actress on GILLIGAN'S ISLAND. Who
played her?
7. What device did Maxwell Smart insist on using in his
conversations with the chief on GET SMART?
8. Who was the captain's heartthrob on F TROOP? Who played
her?
9. Who was the nitwit German Sergeant on HOGAN'S HEROES? Who
played him?
10. Name the father on THE COURTSHIP OF EDDIE'S FATHER. Who
played him?
11. What's the last name of the character played by Mary Tyler
Moore on THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW?
12. What did Oscar do for a living on THE ODD COUPLE? What did
Felix do?
13. What was the name of the original commanding officer on
M*A*S*H*? Who played him?
14. Name the character played by David Cassidy on THE PARTRIDGE
FAMILY.
15. What was Ann's last name on THAT GIRL? Who played her?
16. Who played Mr. Lucky? Who played Andamo?
17. Who was the creator and host of THE TWILIGHT ZONE?
18. Can you complete the titles of the following soap opera's?
A. THE INNER ______________________
B. THE ROAD OF ____________________
C. THE GUIDING ____________________
D. THE GREATEST ___________________
E. _______________ WINDOWS
F. ONE MAN'S ______________________
G. THE BRIGHTER ___________________
H. THE ________________ STORM
I. _______________ LOVE
19. Who was the original female member of the MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE
strike force? Who played her?
20. Name the space ship's original commander on STAR TREK. What
actor played him in guest appearances?
21. Name the actors who played the following guest villians on
BATMAN:
A. The Joker
B. The Penguin
C. Catwoman
D. The Mad Hatter
E. Mr. Freeze
F. King Tut
G. The Riddler
H. Egghead
I. The Chicken
22. On DRAGNET, what was the name of Sergeant Friday's sidekick?
Who played him?
23. What actor periodically appeared as Al Capone on THE
UNTOUCHABLES?
24. Who played Erskine on THE F.B.I.?
25. What was the name of the T.V. movie that served as the
pilot for the series KOJAK?
Well, gang, if you liked these, I've got a whole book of them (and that's
just T.V.!!), and can send some in once every couple of days. If you
wnat more of them, send me a little something in mail or news.
--Dave
P.S. - The book is "The TV GUIDE Quiz Book".