Waaaay back in 1981, early Usenet user, “Dave” posted a little trivia contest in the Newsgroup Net.Games that is not only a really cool chunk of TV geek history but a fun trivia contest. I love that the quiz is just recycled from another source. It demonstrates how little things have changed online in 30 years.

Still, the quiz is great and I wonder how many questions can the modern retro TV fan answer?

Here is Dave’s full post, titled “net.trivia” from December 10, 1981: