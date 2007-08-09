My TSR catalog post went over so well last week that I thought I would post a great Star Frontiers ad from 1982. The ad features 2 humans and one of my favorite in-game races the Yazirians. Why were they my favorite? Because they had the best attributes of both bats AND Wookiees.

My friends and I usually played Star Frontiers after a sci-fi weekend on WPIX or if we needed a break from the real money “non-fantasy” game “Top Secret.”

For those of you not familiar, Star Frontiers was TSR’s 2nd attempt at a Sci-Fi themed RPG (after Metamorphosis Alpha). What was cool about it was that it stepped away from the d20 system and instead used a percentile system for gameplay. Before I discovered dice-less RPG play. I preferred percentiles to d20.

——-Start Random D&D Quote——-

Golem: Golem destroy intruders.

Bobby: Oh yeah? Not before I do a Steve Garvey number on your nose!

——-End Random D&D Quote——-

Classic!