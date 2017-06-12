I was in the store today and spotted a new Dr. Pepper bottle. It appeared to be normal Dr. Pepper, but it had a fancy TRON-style label on it. After taking a photo and putting a bottle in my cart, I started thinking about other products that might be improved with a TRON remake. One aisle over, in cereal, I decided that TRON Quaker Oats would work best.

Why? Well, it is an old brand that is virtually unchanged. As you can see above, even with the addition of a TRON-style grid, it looks virtually the same. So they would have no problem with brand confusion. They could even take it a step further. Perhaps putting some TRON garb on the Quaker Oats guy. Maybe they could even play around by adding some TRON-esque catchphrases to the package?

“I fight for good colon health!”

Okay, I am not sure they can make that claim, but I am not a scientist. So I don’t know. Still, I like the idea. And frankly, I just want to see more TRON in the world. If you read this blog, you know that I am in the minority of people who think that we need a TRON 3.

Now either they could release TRON Quaker Oats as a tie-in with the film. Or, they could start using brand tie-ins to build enthusiasm for the new film. I know that if I started seeing more TRON-themed merchandise, I would start buying. Heck, I have a bottle of Dr. Pepper in my fridge right now that I bought solely for the label. Who knows what else I might buy with the proper labeling?

TRON Scouring Pads? TRON Fly Paper? The potential for TRON merchandise is as limitless as the game grid itself.