Now you might not remember being a kid in detail, but I am sure if you reach back into your brain box and really strain, you can dust off a few memories of old when you need to. Now, I want you to think hard on this one. What kind of stories did you like to hear or read back then? Stories about trees that taught you an important lesson about self-sacrifice and gratitude? Or stories about obsessed or inappropriate kids who met horrible ends?

Now I got to admit, I have a soft spot for that tree, but if you had looked at my book collection as a kid you would have noticed my Roald Dahl and Edward Gorey Books got a lot more use. Sadly Mr. Gorey and Mr. Dahl are no longer producing books (if they are we have made a horrible mistake burying them) and their darker less/more kid-friendly style of writing seems to have been marginalized in favor of brighter more adult approved literature.

Well, if you are like me, you have been hoping someone would take us on a trip back to the better and darker days of kid lit. Well, hope no more, because the long awaited Silly Rhymes for Belligerent Children is finally available. This wonderful new book, which was written by Mystery Science Theater 3000 alum Trace Beaulieu and was illustrated by Len Peralta, is filled with silly rhymes about kids who meet horrible ends and other wonderful things (like why chickens are awesome). Every last page is a treat for the brain and the eyes, and all are guaranteed to make adults cringe and bring instant joy to the young and young at heart.

So if you have a youngster (including yourself) who is looking for a Halloween treat to read this October or if you want to introduce a real young kid (that means you cool parents, super cool aunts and uncles and especially you creepy neighbor) to the joys of silly smirk-inducing rhymes at an early age, I think you should order a copy of Silly Rhymes for Belligerent Children today.