Whew! Just in time for Halloween its time for the top 5 Scooby Villains of all time. How’s that for timing. As scary cartoons go, Scooby-Doo was the tops. A great color pallet, dark storylines, and lots, and lots of fog.

I am of course referring to the original “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” Series, not the “The Scooby and Scrappy-Doo Show”, and although Phyllis Dillar was very scary in “The New Scooby-Doo Movies”, it just didn’t inspire the creepy mid-afternoon terror of a good old skool Scooby-Doo Mystery.

So in honor of Halloween, I put together my top 5 Scooby-Doo Villains. Let’s start the countdown. Enjoy!

The Black Knight

The Black Knight is from the very first episode of Scooby Doo and he is pretty creepy.

When unmasked it turns out to be: Mr. Wickles, The Museum Curator

The Man from Mars

One of the more famous villains because he appears in the opening credits of the show the Man from Mars is one of those rare villains who it turns out is not human. Killers robots are pretty darn scary. Not as frightening as a ghost or a vampire, buts it’s up there. You better believe it. When a robot wants you dead it will do it more efficiently than any poltergeist.

When unmasked it turns out to be: Charlie, The Worlds Most Perfect Robot

The Headless Spectre

Spectres are scary right. I have no idea what a spectre is, but it seems to be some kind of ghost and in this case a headless one. I am not sure why a Spectre who is headless is scarier then a headed ghost, but it is.

When unmasked it turns out to be: Asa Shanks, Farmer

The Phantom Shadow(s)

The Phantom is not only a creepy ghost, but there are two of him. That’s right in this episode you get two Phantom Shadows for the price of one. And of course like all mysterious phantoms, they play the organ.

When unmasked it turns out to be: Creeps and Crawls, Attorneys at Law

The Ghost Clown

To this day I still hear him in my sleep. “Watch the pretty coin of gold and you will do what you are told…” The Ghost Clown was the villain in the episode called Bedlam in the Big Top. I remember that episode name because it sent chills coursing through me whenever it came on the TV. Of course, you could take anything that is scary and to make it scarier by just adding a clown. On the scary scale of 1-10 clowns rates a 64 and a Hypno-Clown rates off the chart.

When unmasked it turns out to be: Harry the Hypnotist

Do you have a favorite Scooby Doo villain? Post a comment and share it with the world.