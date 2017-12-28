Ah yes, the 70’s were a hotbed of Bigfoot goodness! 70’s television, drive-ins, and popular culture were all dazzled by the subject.

With that, I bring you my top 10 Bigfoot “documentaries” of the 70’s! Okay, four of them are In Search Of… episodes, but trust me every one of them is a shiny little gem! I’ve watched all of them many times over, you should too!

In Search Of…The Abominable Snowman

This episode of the classic TV show, In Search Of… follows the legendary Bigfoot/Yeti Hunter Peter Byrne as he searches the Himalayas, for the Abominable Snowman.

In Search Of… Bigfoot

This time on In Search Of…, Byrne explores the Pacific Northwest for the Legendary Bigfoot Monster.

In Search Of… Monster Hunters

The Bay Area Group, led by Arch Buckley goes in search of Bigfoot in Northern California. The now famous Sierra Sounds are featured heavily in this episode of In Search Of…

In Search Of… The Swamp Monster

Bigfooting goes Cajun in this episode of In Search Of… The Skunk Ape is explored here! The words “Honey Island Swamp” are enough for me to consider this one a classic.

Sasquatch: The Legend of Bigfoot

We sink our teeth into this classic 70’s flick in hopes an expedition beyond the Peckatoe River in British Columbia turns up any Sasquatch Evidence. Boy howdy do we find what we are looking for too. Sasquatch: The Legend of Bigfoot is a scripted movie but does a great job recreating classic Bigfoot stories from the past.

Mysterious Monsters

Peter Graves himself goes in search of Bigfoot, Yeti, and the Loch Ness Monster evidence in Mysterious Monsters. What he finds may SHOCK the scientific world…or not. If this program is the positive, number 7 is the negative.

Monsters! Mysteries or Myths?

Sasquatch: The Legend of Bigfoot was more accepting of the Bigfoot mystery, Monsters! Mysteries or Myths? narrated by Rod Serling approaches the subject with slightly more calculated caution. There is absolutely no accident both these documentaries share much of the same footage and tone. Monsters! Mysteries or Myths came first which offered a more scientific look into the question. Mysterious Monsters offers a much more fanciful romantic look at Bigfoot, and other legendary creatures. Although both are practically the same documentary, they share very opposite.

In Search of… Manbeast!

This time, Peter Byrne gets his own feature. It is sort of a much longer version of In Search Of…’s Bigfoot, and Abominable Snowman episodes. In it, Byrne is joined by his wife to unlock the secrets of the Manbeast! Keep your eyes open for recreated actor portrayals of comments made by Dr. Grover Krantz in this one.



It’s word for word from the In Search Of… Bigfoot episode, but put in a very odd context. Maybe In Search Of…, or Krantz wouldn’t allow the direct quotes? I know Byrne and Krantz weren’t the best of buddies. We’ll leave that for another time perhaps.

Again, this one borrows liberally from the aforementioned In Search Of… episodes. Recycling abounds in the Bigfoot documentary world! Anyway, this one is a Sasquatchy Classic!

Bigfoot: Man or Beast?

Bigfoot: Man or Beast? is the oldest documentary on the list and is a treasure trove of Bigfoot goodness! Chocked full of eye witness accounts, Mt. Saint Helens pre-eruption, and classic Bigfooters Robert Morgan, Rene Dahinden, John Green, and Grover Krantz.

Side note, the anguished scream of Bigfoot (featured 11 minutes in) is featured ad nauseam in Sasquatch: The Legend of Bigfoot.

What did I tell you about recycled Bigfoot “evidence”?

The Legend of Boggy Creek

The Legend of Boggy Creek is a drive-in classic! This one explores the antics of Arkansas’s own Fouke Monster! This docu-drama is as creepy as you can get! From the first scene to the last, Olde Foukey does not disappoint!

It stands on it’s own as one of the best known Bigfoot movies in history, if you can get past the singing that is.

Dishonorable Mention

The Legend of Bigfoot

by Ivan Marx

Ivan Marx is now considered a notorious hoaxer of Sasquatch evidence. Back in the early 70’s he was busy cranking out “evidence” featured in this flick. Marx criss-crosses the map in search of migrating Bigfeet (Bigfoots) to finally catch up with them in Alaska. The classic Marx hoaxed “Cripple Foot” footage is featured within which is worth the look.

I hope you enjoy my list as much as I do! Bigfoot is a subject near and dear to me.

If you are an old Squatcher, consider this a refresher course on Bigfoot history. If this is all new to you, this list is a great shortcut to becoming a Bigfoot expert!