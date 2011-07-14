Hooray! Another Tom and Jerry release from Warner Bros, this time with another 14 cartoons that make for a great weekend of cartoon watching. This wonderful selection of shorts that includes one of my childhood favorites, Haunted Mouse. Not a fan? Well, there are 13 more!

The animated shorts in this collection include:

* Monster Con

* Tom and Jerry in the Hollywood Bowl

* Of Feline Bondage

* Saturday Evening Puss

* The A-Tom-Inable Snowman

* Surf-bored Cat

* Snowbody Loves Me

* Duel Personality

* Is There a Doctor in the Mouse?

* Haunted Mouse

* The Declaration of Independence

* Kitty Hawked

* Which Witch!

Great stuff. Here is the overview from the DVD:

One flustered feline + one resourceful rodent = 14 wild and wacky cartoons! Tom – the eternally crabby cat – and Jerry – the hopelessly adorable mouse – find themselves in a fracas once, twice and many times again in this latest bunch of 14 fast and funny cartoons! This time around the dizzy duo takes their tiffs to the beach (Surf-Bored Cat), to the Alps (The A-Tom-inable-Snowman) and to the orchestra (Tom and Jerry in the Hollywood Bowl). In Top with Pops Spike the dog pounces into the fray and Jerry learns a mouse’s best friend is a dog! Even vampire hunter Van Helsing gets in the middle of the cat/mouse combat in Monster Con. Your hunt stops here: this new collection of animated antics will delightfully drop you into the middle of non-stop family fun!

And here is a classic scene from Hang Ten: