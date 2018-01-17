Sometimes I find myself singing a song that I cannot for the life of me place. Over the years, I have learned that most of these songs are either jingles from old commercials or phantom songs recorded for TV episodes. Last weekend I found myself singing “Baby I’m Back In Love Again” as sung by Tina Yothers in the “Band on the Run” episode of Family Ties.

It is a peppy little song and Yothers does a pretty good job on it. It sort of has a watered down early Madonna/Go-Gos vibe and while not the most memorable phantom sitcom pop song, it has managed to stick with me for many years.

“Band on the Run” is from the 5th season of Family Ties. In it, Jennifer starts a band and auditions to play at the Leland College Dance. Their band is chosen, and Alex sees it as a money-making proposition and becomes their manager. Naturally, Alex has very little talent for managing a “modern” band and wacky hijinks ensue.

It culminates in the band casting off Alex’s notions and performing their song to much acclaim.

Watch Tina Yothers sing “Baby I’m Back In Love Again” on Family Ties

Check out those Mtv style shots! This is not your parent’s episode of Family Ties!

For you eagle-eyed watchers, that is Christina Applegate and Rain Phoenix making cameos as members of the band. Sadly neither of them have much dialogue, but it is interesting to see a pre-Married with Children Applegate. She would land her career-making role just a few months after this episode would air.

A longer version of the song got a release, in an attempt to maybe start a pop career for Yothers. Sadly it did not set the world on fire and the song did not get much play. Although, Yothers did go on Solid Gold to perform it (still trying to track that down).

Listen to the full verion of “Baby I’m Back in Love Again” by Tina Yothers