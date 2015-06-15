I grew up in the shadow of Manhattan and back then the New York Times was a mysterious and seemingly “high-end” publication. Therefore it very rarely made an appearance in my childhood, but I do remember the first time I opened a copy of the Times because it was very disappointing.

It was summer and I remember because my Grandmother wasn’t feeling well and I was asked to stay home and help take care of her instead of swimming in my friend’s new pool. At some point before lunch, she decided to send me on a cigarette run and since nothing good was on the TV she told me to buy her a copy of the Sunday New York Times.

It was huge and carrying it home I could only imagine how large the funny pages were going to be and how much enjoyment I was going to get out of them. Heck, they might even have comics I had never seen before! Imagine my surprise when after my Grandmother had spread that paper out on the coffee and I discovered that it contained no comics at all.

All the news that’s fit to print? Bah! I will take a good laugh from Marmaduke over that any day of the week.