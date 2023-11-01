The Retroist

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Metagrrrl's avatar
Metagrrrl
Nov 29, 2023

Why'd they take away the white curlicue on the chocolate frosted variety? Also, is it just me, or are the raspberry ones really hard to find these days?

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Matthew Miastakowski's avatar
Matthew Miastakowski
Nov 1, 2023

Back in high school, after I got my driver's license, there was a Dolly Madison Thrift Store by the bowling alley that had Lazer tag in it. They sold Zingers in a large brick form, like six inches b y four inches. I bought two of them once and ate them as soon as I could.

I still get nauseous even thinking about what that did to me.

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