Get your Smurf on with this 2-disc set of 10 Smurftacular Episodes! In a hidden village dwells a clan of magical creatures, living in mushroom houses and taking showers with dewdrops. They’re those international celebrities known far and wide as the Smurfs — and they’re back on DVD. This itty-bitty powder-blue crew, including Brainy, Lazy, Vanity and Smurfette, is led by the wise, gentle and 542-year-old Papa Smurf. Gargamel, the local evil wizard, is forever scheming against the tiny team but our little friends outsmurf him every time! The Smurfs may only be three apples high, but they left miles of smiles on the faces of Saturday morning cartoon fans from 1981 to 1989! Smurf it up again with this colorful collection of superior Smurftainment!

The world has gotten a little more interested in the Smurf lately, which I am all for. Unfortunately, they are getting excited for a movie that, while it will do well, I do not care for. Because of this, I am very happy to see other Smurf releases happening, be they a wonderful book or a compilation set from the animated series. I was sent an early copy of the two-disc set, The Smurfs – A Magical Adventure, last week and I watched them over the last few days. It is a decent compilation that is good for introducing someone new to the Smurfs or if you just need that Smurf fix and don’t care to watch the entire series again.

The set has 10 episodes, among them, these classics:

Smurf Van Winkle: Lazy is tricked by the other Smurfs into believing he has slept his life away.

Revenge Of The Smurfs: A bunch of disgruntled Smurfs try to get even with a human army that has rampaged the village.

Magic Fountain: Johan Peewit and the Smurfs search for the magic fountain to energize an enslaved people.

Smurf Me No Flowers: Lazy is led to believe that he has only a few days left to live encouraging him to do some physical feats he hasn’t thought of doing before.

The Cursed Country: The Smurfs find a way to douse the flames of a fire-breathing dragon being used by an evil master to capture slaves for his diamond mine.

The Smurfs – A Magical Adventure comes out next week (just in time for you know what), so if you like the idea of a Smurfy compilation, pre-order a copy today.