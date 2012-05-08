Screaming Yellow Zonkers were very popular with both of my sisters when I was growing up. I would say they were popular with me then, but when you have two older sisters who like a certain food. Odds are, you are NEVER going to get any.

The occasional tastes I managed to finagle though, made me a fan and when I could pick it up outside the home, I would. Sadly it was rare in my town’s candy store and supermarket (the ones I could walk to).

I really got to love the stuff about a decade ago, when I found that the store next to this movie theater I liked, sold Zonkers. I love going to the movies, so every time I went, I would pick up a box to enjoy with the film. This became a habit for me and I would often pick up an extra box on the way out to keep in reserve just in case I went to a different theater.

Then something horrible happened. In 2007 they discontinued Screaming Yellow Zonkers.

I always picked Screaming Yellow Zonkers.

I looked high and low for reserve boxes, but it seemed to go away in a flash. I thought, “Another great snack food from the past…gone.”

I was sure, like so many other discontinued treats I enjoyed, that I would never see them again. I was wrong.

Starting on May 15th, in Walgreens Stores nationwide, you will be able to pick up Screaming Yellow Zonkers in 4 special edition boxes for a buck a piece (a real bargain).

This re-release could be for a limited time only, so if you are a fan of Zonkers’ delicious buttery sweetness, do not hesitate. Go out and pick some up for yourself or a friend who has not yet experienced the wonders of the black box. They are perfect for the movies, the ballpark or a romantic popcorn based dinner. Go get zonked today!

Screaming Yellow Zonkers Limited Edition Box 1 of 4

Screaming Yellow Zonkers Limited Edition Box 2 of 4

Screaming Yellow Zonkers Limited Edition Box 3 of 4