Over the years I have had a bunch of requests for some sort of Retroist t-shirt. I have been looking into it for just about as long and I think I am finally going to pull the trigger and get some ordered up. I will not be ordering many, but I would like to get an idea of who might want one and in what size? Here is what I know about the shirt so far (I will finalize it this weekend).

– The shirt will be black and unisex

– It will have text on it. Simple and retro. The site does not have an icon or mascot. So I will keep true to the site experience. When I have the “design” done, I will post it here.

– I will have them printed locally and will ship them out myself to try to keep costs down.

– I will take Paypal I guess. Not sure of another widely used method for payment that I have access to.

– Wearing them will make you the envy of all the members of your social groups. Expect promotions at work while wearing it and much attention from potential love interests**.

So that is what I got so far. More info next week for those interested. If you have questions, concerns or would like to reserve a shirt you can email me at retroist@retroist.com.

** Shirt does not have magical powers, please do not wear it at work or while trying to find love.