The Christmas break is over and I am back at my computer and editing a new season of the Retroist Podcast. This season will see a slew of new topics ranging from the Rocketeer to McDonald’s McRib. I am also trying something I put off for a long time, Patreon support.

I have long considered this and I appreciate the encouragement to do so that many of you have sent along.

So what is Patreon and what will it mean for the show?

What is Patreon?

It is a site that will allow listeners to directly support the show. This will turn into more regular posts and podcasts about retro topics you enjoy.

As a supporter, you will also have access to Supporter only episodes. These are episodes that you will vote on and I will record and publish via Patreon. I am also open to other ideas to support the Supporters, so if you have feedback, I would love to hear it.

Oh, I also thought it would be fun to mention supporter’s names on the show.

One thing I have been interested in trying is turning the microphone over to Supporters. Where I would let you share your memory of the subject at the start of the show. I am not sure what shape that will take, but I will figure it out. Let me know if this is something that would interest you.

Season 13

I am not sure when I arbitrarily started using seasons for the show. I think on year 4 or 5. I still kind of like how it makes things more like a TV show. It also allows me to bake in a logical break to the show.

During that break, in say season 13.5, I will put out an extra Supporter only show or two and will try and revisit older topics with updates.

New Podcast Art

This season will also see the advent of new Podcast art. It’s colorful, fun, retro, and I am a big fan of how it turned out. You should start seeing it in the upcoming show. It might also be added to the Retroist Teepublic store, joining the classic Retroist shirt.

I have been blogging and podcasting for a long time, but a lot of this is new to me. I would like to keep doing what I do here at the Retroist and would like to do it more regularly. If you would like to come on that journey with me, I would really like to have you.