I was very happy to finally be able to sit down and talk to the guys at the Nerd Lunch Podcast a few days ago. The results of that talk are now up on their site (and here) as the newest episode of their show, which is titled, Memories of Retro Technology.

On this week’s episode, we turn our attention to some of the technology that was cutting edge during our youths. We’re joined by the best retro expert we could ask for, The Retroist himself. During our conversation, we stroll past all manner of tech gravestones including the Kodak Disc camera, Atari 2600, audio cassettes, the VCR, and the Super Bowl Shuffle (huh?). In our Nerd To-Do’s, we learn a little about table-top wargaming and find out which nerd is attempting to assemble the Young Justice version of the Hall of Justice.

and here is the actual episode for your listening pleasure:

If you like, you can directly download the show instead here or get it through itunes (and subscribe). Thanks to CT, Paxton and Jeeg for having me on, I had a very nice time and I hope I will get to hook up again with them in a future episode.

Oh and make sure you enjoy the reworked Nerd Lunch theme by Peachy. He knocks it out of the park.