What a commercial! Catchy futuristic computer beep beeping. Super serious naration. Sci-Fi looking vehicles. Super eighties man and woman. Tron-style digital grid. This one has it all!

I desperately wanted a metallic digital watch in the eighties and eventually saved up and bought one from Kmart. It was a generic. It broke about 3 days after I got it and when I took it to the watch repair place in town they said it would cost more to replace the band than it would to buy a new watch.

I held onto that watch up until a few years ago in a box I kept of broken stuff. When I found it I laughed at the memories and then found that I was a little angry that I had bought such a shoddy product. Throwing it in the trash after all these years was pretty liberating, but it made me realize that I never picked up the real thing. Maybe it is time to pull the trigger and start lurking on eBay for a Dress Digital.

Update 2021

Unfortunately the commercial that was in this commercial was scrubbed from the internet. I will keep looking for it, but in the meantime enjoy this holiday Timex Commercial that plays with perspective.