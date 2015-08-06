This ad and the campaign around still gets talked about and shared on the internet often nowadays. It is pretty great, a simple family scene with everyone happy and some Burger King on the table. It is a perfect Seventies scene and I must have looked at it a 100 times before today, but while looking at it today I asked myself a new set of questions.

How did what is being pictured in the scene happen? I know the ad tells you to surprise the big eater in your life with a Whopper, but how exactly did the family set this up? Did they tell the Father in the photo to close his eyes for big surprise? Was he expecting food? Was he expecting fast food? Is he a giant Burger King fan and this is going to make his day or will he open his eye hoping for that steak dinner he is always being promised will be on his plate?

Plus how is his straw sitting so straight up in what looks like cola with no ice?

So many questions that will never be answered.