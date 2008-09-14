The McRib is back at selected locations! I am overjoyed, overwhelmed, and maybe just a little ill from eating two cheeseburgers and a McRib in one frenzied sitting.

Why do I love the McRib? To me, it is the essence, no the distillation, of American fast-food culture. It takes a wonderful thing (bbq ribs) and twists them into a convenience that is nearly as tasty, but in a completely different way.

It’s where roadside commerce meats culinary ingenuity. As the famous McRib commercial puts it, “It’s like a bbq on a bun without the bones.”

I took a pic of the sandwich, they switched to a box container, which makes more sense then the paper wrapped ones they used to serve. Check out my well slathered McRib and forgive the bite, I couldn’t resist.

You know you want one. After all, you are only human daddy, so head to your participating McDonalds and CHOMP!