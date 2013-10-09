In 1979, The Halloween That Almost Wasn’t premiered on television. I did not catch it at the time, but like many people, I caught it on the Disney Channel where it would be broadcast l every October from 1983 to 1996. This is where I recorded my copy, which I have since digitized since it is not available on DVD .

Updated: It is available on DVD! See the link below.

If you didn’t catch it on the Disney Channel, you might be more familiar with its very limited VHS release from 1992 as The Night Dracula Saved the World.

Why do I enjoy this “special” so much? Because it is a magical Halloween romp that stars some really talented people including Judd Hirsch from Taxi as Dracula who is trying to save Halloween from the Winnie the Witch played by Mariette Hartley.

Another standout is John Schuck playing Frankenstein’s Monster. He would land a similar role as Herman Munster, in the late 80s revival of The Munsters on The Munsters Today.

It is very well done and would win two Emmy Awards one for “Outstanding Individual Achievement for a Children’s Program” and another for make-up artist, Robert “Bob” O’Bradovich, who would win one for “Outstanding Individual Achievement in a Children’s Program.”

It deserved the award and I think you should watch the entire program, but if you need some retro motivation, just fast forward to the last minute of the special for a disco treat that should put a smile on your face.

