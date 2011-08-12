I have never played The Game is Nirtz by Ideal, I have never even seen the game in person. Instead, I have only seen pictures and read about it online.

I do like easy-to-start games though and The Game is Nirtz seems pretty straightforward. In the game, two opposing players move numbered pieces around a board trying to line up 7 tokens across the board. The twist is you can only move each piece the number of spaces that are indicated on the piece. So a # 2 piece can move 2 spaces. Seems pretty straightforward.

Okay the real reason I wanted to bring this game up is that I think the word Nirtz needs to be brought into common use and I was wondering if it should mean good? bad? weird? I think it sounds bad or weird, but that’s why I think it should mean awesome as in “This deep-fried macaroni and cheese with hot dog pieces in it is nirtz!”