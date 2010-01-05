Invented by prolific toy inventor Ronald Howes, The Easy-Bake Oven was first introduced in 1963 by Cincinatti’s Kenner Products. It was a toy targeted at young girls, that allowed any child to turn into a gourmet baker by simply mixing water with a prepackaged mix. I of course would have no patience for waiting and just ate the mix raw.

Back in the early Kenner days, the easy bake oven was made to look like a real oven and it used a standard incandescent light bulb for heat. Nowadays the toy is made by Hasbro, looks more like a Microwave and has a built in heating element instead of the incandescent light bulb.

In February 2007 almost a million Easy-Bake ovens were recalled because they posed a danger to the children playing with it. I am not sure what took them so long to reach this conclusion. 1000s of children have been burning themselves for years on these things. That is how I learned that ovens are hot, that eating brownies is a lot more painful then just eating brownie mix and Salmonella is not fun. Don’t have an Easy-Bake Oven? Order yours today.