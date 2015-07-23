The Dungeons & Dragons Choose your Own Adventure Sticker Book was published in 1985. A product of the United Kingdom, it was written by Allen Sharp and illustrated by John Storey. What makes it special is that it is a spinoff of the amazing Dungeons & Dragons cartoon that ran from 1983 to 1985. Which despite its popularity and long-lasting cult status did not generate many toys or books.

The book is only about 30 pages and some of those are the sticker pages. Contained with that slim offering is a very fun “Choose Your Own Adventure” style story combined with a sticker album.

You get get all the characters from the cartoon, including the villains and various monsters in sticker form and pages where you can place them in action scenes. The book also has color and black & white illustrations by Storey that are a close match to the style of the cartoon, but with just a little original spin.

Right before the Retroist Forum closed a discussion began about the Sticker Book and it made me more determined to try and get my hands on a copy. I have attempted a few purchases online since then, but have been outbid every time so far. I imagine it will be only a matter of time before I get one, but I am happy pretty happy with what I have in the meantime.

Just last week I got an email from a reader of the blog and former forum poster containing scans of every page of the album. This of course just makes me want this album more, but it is great to get a full sneak peek at what I will eventually own (and of course be able to share it here).

Here is a cross-section of what you will find in The Dungeons & Dragons Choose your Own Adventure Sticker Book.