In 1983, beer maker Coors was evaluating the lineup of adult party holidays. New Year’s Eve and St. Patrick’s Day were already oversaturated with advertising and marketing. They wanted a holiday that adults celebrated but didn't heavily associate with drinking alcohol, particularly beer. In an effort led by ex-Schlitz brand manager Gary Naifeh, they decided on Halloween. While people did celebrate during this festive day, it was still mostly considered a kids’ holiday.

To capture the thirsty costume-wearing market, Coors decided to launch a large campaign promoting Coors as the beer to drink on Halloween. They planned to advertise on radio, television, and in stores. At the core of this campaign would be a brand-new, thirsty, and furry marketing character: Beer Wolf (sometimes spelled BeerWolf).

This character would evolve in style over the years, but during its initial release ("Turn it Loose with Beerwolf!" year), he was a dark-furred anthropomorphic wolf. While it is not explicitly stated, it’s safe to say that Beer Wolf is some sort of werewolf. Standing more than 6 feet (1.83 m) tall, he wore a Coors Light bandana and ball cap and was usually seen holding a Silver Bullet. In that first year, BeerWolf appeared in radio commercials, a contest, clothing, a Halloween costume, and a memorable television ad.

This is the earliest version of BeerWolf I could find online. The commercial was labeled 1985, but I think they also ran it in 1984.

That first year, they must have sent out multiple costumed Beer Wolves because I found ads for numerous appearances, especially at events related to Halloween.

Who wouldn’t want to go into your local Walgreens and see the Coors Beer Wolf? What’s unusual about this ad is the shackle on his wrist. Not sure why they made that choice.

As the eighties continued, Beer Wolf changed. By 1986, his fur lightened a bit, and his snout was extended. At this point, he began to resemble Fruit Brute from the Monster Cereals. Here is a commercial where he is playing baseball:

Here is an ad where he is hanging out on a desert island.

And here is one where he is fishing:

Although he started as a Halloween marketing effort, Beer Wolf was soon used for other holidays. Here is a classic for St. Patrick’s Day. This wolf had range.

Before the eighties, Coors beer was not available nationwide due to production limitations, distribution challenges, and strategic decisions. Operating from a single brewery in Golden, Colorado, Coors relied on refrigerated transport for their unpasteurized beer, complicating and increasing the cost of distribution. Complex state alcohol laws added regulatory hurdles. Strategically, Coors focused on building a strong regional presence in the West, creating exclusivity and a loyal customer base, before expanding nationwide in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Its push toward nationwide distribution didn’t happen until the mid-eighties, coinciding with the peak of BeerWolf’s fame. So not only were people in the West seeing him, but Coors-curious East Coasters were also hearing him howl.

The hirsute hero of hops faded from large TV ads after a few years and does not appear to be used in advertising after 1992. The year after Coors was finally fully available nationwide.

However, his presence was still felt in bars, liquor stores, and any event where a giant beer werewolf could just wear a costume or DJ a dance party. In Canada, I was still finding stores selling Beer Wolf shirts in the early nineties.

For some reason, it is listed in the description, but not pictured.

BeerWolf might have been more popular if Coors had not found an even more charismatic spokesperson to sell beer: Elvira. The year after the wolf was unleashed upon the world, the Mistress of the Dark also started appearing in advertising for Coors. Unsurprisingly, the Elvira marketing efforts were more popular, and BeerWolf became more of a second banana.

Elvira and the BeerWolf

They did appear together in print and point-of-sale advertising, but I can’t find any television commercials featuring them together. This ad featuring Elvira seems like it would be a perfect place to put BeerWolf in the background. Why that bear and not the wolf?

If you are looking to become a collector of Coors Beer Wolf merchandise, it is a mixed bag. They made a good amount of if it. Unfortunately, not enough of it surfaces online or in second-hand stores, where you can’t swing a silver bullet without hitting something Spuds Mackenzie related. Still, if you are persistent, you should be able to find what you are looking for and build a collection that will turn heads.

In 2012, Coors partnered with The Laundry Room to release brand new Beer Wolf merchandise. I am not sure how successful it was though because it’s been a few years and some clothing and accessories are still available. I think I want that bag.

While BeerWolf may not have reached the iconic status of some other advertising mascots, he remains a memorable figure for those who remember his brief but memorable reign. His legacy lives on in the vintage commercials and memorabilia that still spark joy and curiosity among beer enthusiasts and collectors. Though he eventually stepped aside for the more well-known Elvira, Beer Wolf's howl is a reminder of a time when a beer-drinking werewolf could capture the imagination of party-goers across the country. Here's to BeerWolf, the hirsute hero who made Halloween and beyond a little more spirited. Awooooo!