Great news Carol Burnett Show fans, an amazing collection has just been announced.

The DVD collectors set that fans of classic TV have been waiting for is finally coming out as Time-Life will now start taking pre-orders for THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION. The 22-DVD set contains 50 episodes from the award-winning and influential TV series, featuring the funniest and most beloved characters and sketches, including:

– Went with the Wind

– Mr. Tudball and Mrs. Wiggins

– As the Stomach Turns

– Carol & Sis

– The Family

– Nora Desmond

– The Oldest Man

– The Hollow Hero

– Kitchen Commercials

Everybody wanted to be a guest on The Carol Burnett Show, and featured on the Ultimate Collection DVD set are the funniest and most talented people in the business, including: Betty White, Carl Reiner, Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, Joan Rivers, Bernadette Peters, Sammy Davis Jr., Alan Alda, Dick Van Dyke, Shirley MacLaine, Rock Hudson, Vincent Price, Phil Silvers, Joel Grey, The Smothers Brothers, Stiller & Meara, Tony Randall, and many others.

In addition to classic sketches, the Ultimate Collection also boasts over 400 musical performances, including many tributes to the musical theatre and movies Carol grew up with.

The Carol Burnett Show: The Ultimate Collection is host to over twelve robust hours of exclusive bonus features, including:

Three episodes from The Garry Moore Show where Carol got her start, including the “Supergirl” episode, where Carol did her Tarzan yell, for the first time on television.

Rare sketches from the first five seasons of The Carol Burnett Show, not seen anywhere in over 40 years. Included are guest appearances by Lucille Ball, Jerry Lewis, Bing Crosby, and Bob Hope, plus one of the most beloved sketches in the history of the show– “The Dentist,” with Harvey Korman and Tim Conway.

A raucous 100-minute Cast Reunion with Carol, Vicki Lawrence, Tim Conway, and Lyle Waggoner.

Exclusive featurettes on The Ultimate Collection include:

– “I Want to Push That Button…”—The History of The Carol Burnett Show

– Leading Lady–Carol as a Television Pioneer

– “Bring Up the Lights” – Carol’s Q&As

– Focus on “The Family”

– “Ahhhh, Mrs. Ha-Wiggins?”—As in “Tudball and Wiggins”

– Starlet, Mildred, and More – A Celebration of the Movie Parodies

– Next Stop, Broadway – About the “Mini-musicals”

– Breaking Up Is Hard…Not to Do—The Ensemble Chemistry and Famous “break-ups” on The Carol Burnett Show

– “Where Do You Get Your Ideas?”—A Tribute to the Writers on The Carol Burnett Show

– Gags and Gowns—A Tribute to Designer Bob Mackie

All together, Time-Life interviewed over twenty people as part of the Bonus Feature production—including guests from the show (Betty White, Carl Reiner, Jerry Lewis, Ken Berry, Rita Moreno, Steve Lawrence, Lainie Kazan and Joel Grey); writers (Kenny Solms, Gail Parent, Ken and Mitzi Welch); designer Bob Mackie; and current performers influenced by Carol (Ellen DeGeneres, Jane Lynch and Amy Poehler). Complete interviews of all cast-members, crew, guests and fans will be included in the bonus features of The Ultimate Collection.

THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW debuted on CBS in 1967 and ran for 11 years, receiving 25 Emmy Awards five Golden Globes, and 12 People’s Choice Awards, making it one of the most honored shows in television history. TIME Magazine named THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW one of the “100 Best Television Shows of all Time” and Carol Burnett has been honored with more People’s Choice Awards than any other actress.

THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION is now available