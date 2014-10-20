My choice in bubble gum was already Bubble Yum when they ran this instant win contest featuring Masters of the Universe toys as prizes. So I jumped into the Bubble Yum Masters of the Universe Instant Winner Game wholeheartedly in the hopes of winning myself some cool toys. Like Charlie Bucket in Willy Wonka, I greedily tore into every pack of gum I got my hands on in the hopes that I would see a winning wrapper.

This was my contest mentality and sadly my contest result for all of my youth. Toys and games, especially new ones, were not common in our house. The idea that a single new toy could cross into my world simply by me chewing some gum was too amazing to pass up. If I was smart though, I might have taken a different angle. With all the gum I chewed, I probably could have easily bought a toy of my own.

Maybe it wasn’t the toy I wanted at all? Maybe what I wanted was the thrill of the win? A world where I got something for what I thought was nothing. Luckily as I grew up, I abandoned this behavior. Otherwise, I would be a regular at a lot of casinos.

Sadly I never won a single toy, but for a few months in the mid-eighties, I dreamed big and chewed a lot of gum.

Watch the Bubble Yum Masters of the Universe Instant Winner Game commercial